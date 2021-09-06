OWC Jellyfish Manager 2.0 cloud backup solutions with Backblaze, AWS, and Wasabi

This month OWC has introduced their new Jellyfish Manager 2.0 bringing with it a new design, dashboard and cloud backup interrogations with the most requested cloud backup services. Enabling you to run scheduled backups and if the worst should happen recover your data from the cloud. Jellyfish Manager 2.0 works directly with Jellyfish servers, a specialized shared storage device that allows multiple post-production video editors to work simultaneously with 4K, 6K, and 8K footage and will be available to all new customers and customers who have an active support plan very shortly.

Jellyfish Manager 2.0 cloud backup and features

– Check your vitals: Check your vitals: Monitor memory, temperature, storage, and CPU usage immediately and quickly see the health of your drives

– Manage file permissions: Decide who gets access to specific shares and folders with just a few clicks. Easily create and add local users and groups for your team and assign them permissions in less time than it takes to upload a cat video to Youtube

– Customize network settings: Jellyfish systems come completely preconfigured for 4k+ video and direct connections, but if you’d like to create and modify network settings or bond ports into your switch, we promise you won’t have to read a 50-page manual first

– Enable powerful workflows: like Jellyfish Remote Access, Snapshots, Davinci Resolve Collaborative Database, or iconik Storage Gateways

“The Jellyfish Manager is the modern, beautiful & intuitive interface between the user and the Jellyfish by OWC. It gives post-production teams the tools they need to be self-reliant and frees up IT teams to stay focused on their day-to-day tasks. With a style that matches the modern-day software tools creatives use daily, Jellyfish Manager is the easiest-to-use tool for server administration ever created. “

cloud backup services

“Jellyfish Manager 2.0 now includes the most requested cloud backup services that allow you to run scheduled backups, and if necessary, recover your data from the cloud. Jellyfish Manager 2.0 also improves integration with Backblaze and included AWS and Wasabi cloud services and will include more in the future. “

For more information on pricing and availability of the Jellyfish Manager 2.0 featuring cloud backup solutions jump over to the official Lumaforge OWC website by following the link below.

Source : OWC

