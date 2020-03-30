Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude is fancy and expensive

Jeep has a new trim for people who are looking for a Wrangler Unlimited with all the nice features. The trim is called the Wrangler High Altitude and it’s a premium version of the off-road SUV. The new High Altitude version is based on the four-door Sahara model adding more to the package.

Big features on the outside of the High Altitude include lots of body-color components including front and rear bumpers, hardtop, fender flares, exterior door mirrors, door handles, and tailgate handle. The package also includes sidesteps, LED lighting package, 20-inch gloss black wheels, and wide track front and rear axles with revised gear ratio.

Inside the vehicle are two color options including black and steel gray and steel gray with the latter color being late availability. Other features include a black leather wrapped steering wheel, Napa leather seating with quilting and caramel stitching, and leather wrapped mid bolsters. The 8.4-inch radio and premium audio group is included along with the safety group and remote proximity entry. The vehicle will cost $9105 more than the Unlimited Sahara package.

