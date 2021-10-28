Jeep pushes the price of the Wrangler Unlimited 4xe higher

Many Jeep fans were excited when the automaker introduced its plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler SUV. The vehicle is called the Wrangler Unlimited 4xe, and it was one of the most expensive trims for the Wrangler available. The 4xe proved popular, but some that were interested in the plug-in hybrid may find the price getting too expensive.

Jeep has increased the price again with data obtained from a Jeep order guide showing the 2022 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe costs $54,125 with the destination charge. The Rubicon 4xe will start at $57,825.

Both prices indicate a $1005 price increase for the 2022 model year. Compared to prices at launch, the 4xe models have had overall price increases of over $4600. There appear to be no changes in equipment that could justify the price increase for the 2022 model year.

