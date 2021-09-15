Jeep Gladiator half door option confirmed

Back at the beginning of the year, Jeep confirmed that the 2021 Wrangler would regain the option for half doors. Half doors were a popular option on the old JK Wrangler and features doors with soft upper halves that can be removed. However, when Jeep confirmed that half doors would come back to the Wrangler, it said nothing about the Gladiator.

The JL Wrangler and the Gladiator are essentially the same in the front half, so it would seem like half doors for the Wrangler would mean half doors for the Gladiator too. Gladiator fans will be thrilled to hear that the Dual Door Group option package is available for the Gladiator.

The option includes the half doors and their soft upper parts to match the soft top of the Jeep and the full doors as well. Pricing depends on if your Gladiator has the basic soft top or the optional premium fabric top. The Dual Door Group starts at $4590 for the base version or $4990 for the premium.

