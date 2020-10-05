Jeep Cherokee Latitude LUX debuts with lots of premium standard features

Jeep added a new model to its Cherokee line called the Latitude LUX. The new model is currently available for sale and to order through local Jeep dealerships. The Latitude LUX model is designed to deliver new levels of comfort, luxury, and safety in the midsize SUV segment.

The MSRP for the Latitude LUX 4×2 is $30,145, while the 4×4 model retails for $31,645. Both MSRPs are without the $1495 destination charge. Standard features for the Latitude LUX include Nappa leather seats, power front seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, windshield wiper deicer, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The vehicle can be optioned with the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, nine-speaker Alpine sound system, and 8.4-inch touchscreen radio. A long list of standard safety equipment includes forward-collision warning, premium LED lighting all-around, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-path detection, backup camera, and rain-sensing wipers. The standard engine is a 3.2-liter V-6 with an optional 2.0-liter turbo-four.

