JDI LCD screens unveiled for VR headset applications

JDI has introduced new LCD screens specifically created for the growing virtual reality headset market. JDI’s new LCD panel measures 2.1 inches similar to those possibly used in Huawei’s ultra compact VR Glass is now entering mass-market, possibly meaning that smaller more compact virtual reality headsets are on the horizon.

The UploadVR website explains : “The Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, and HTC Vive Cosmos all use dual panels between 3.4 and 3.6 inches diagonal. Other headsets like PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift S use a single panel, but these panels occupy essentially the same total space”.

Specifications of the JDI LCD display for VR headsets include :

– Panel Type: IPS LCD

– Resolution: 1600×1600

– Max Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

– Subpixels: 3 (RGB)

– Brightness: 430cd/㎡

– Response Time: 4.5ms (gray-to-gray, worst case)

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more information on the new panel jump over to the UploadVR website.

Source : UploadVR

