NiNJA Japanese kitchen knife crafted from molybdenum vanadium steel

NiNJA is a unique kitchen knife designed by FineCraft based in Japan, launched by a Kickstarter this week the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 31 days remaining. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the novel design that conventional knives just don’t offer. NiNJA is made of molybdenum vanadium steel that is easy to maintain and yields a blade which has a highly durable sharpness, and has a titanium coating.

Early bird pledges are available from $73 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price, and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a couple of months time during September 2020.

“During the “quenching process”, which is a very important manufacturing process, we conduct vacuum quenching to keep the hardness of the blade uniform. In addition, the sharpening process is not done with a machine, but instead one by one by a skilled craftsman. Most importantly, NiNJA’s blade is not attached using a machine, but is a full-scale double-edged blade which craftsmen make one by.”



“NiNJA consists of three patterns: santoku, gyuto, and petty. Of course, 1 design is all you need in a normal household. The distinctive feature is that the entire design is based on “black” and only NiNJA‘s logo “i” is printed. The result is a simple and cool design that never gets old, and a design that will be loved even with the changing times.”

“Even in Japan, when you think of Seki City in Gifu Prefecture, you think of “knives”. It is one of the “3 S’s of knives“, known as the world’s most famous production centers (Seki City, Solingen, and Sheffield). Seki has a history of crafting Japanese swords since the Kamakura era, and boasts the largest shipment of knife products in Japan. NiNJA utilizes a technology inherited from its tradition, and its quality is assured because each blade is carefully manufactured one by one by a craftsman.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals