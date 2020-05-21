Jammy EVO MIDI guitar hits Kickstarter

Jammy Instruments has created a new MIDI controller to “evolve your guitar playing into full-fledged music production.” Watch the demo video below to learn more about the new instrument launched by the Kickstarter this month, with earlybird pledges now available from $249 or roughly £200. With Jammy EVO, you get 15 regular-sized frets, the latency as low as 8—10 ms, and clean MIDI output at an affordable price.

“With Jammy EVO, you’ll finally get a creative tool to translate your guitar skills into playing any instrument there is, compatible with your computer and mobile devices”. The campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 29 days remaining. Full goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year.”

“Jammy EVO’s multi-channel MIDI output will allow you to assign different instruments to each string. How about playing drums on the lower E, dropping a bass line on A and D, then adding piano to the mix on G, B, and higher E without even having to switch among the instruments?”

“Although Jammy EVO has a slightly different ‘feel’ than an analog instrument, with it, you’ll still be able to use the techniques like bending, hammer-ons, pull-offs, palm muting, left-hand muting and slides in your MIDI recordings.”

Source : Kickstarter

