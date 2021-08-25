Jaguar XE and XF R-Dynamic Black editions unveiled

Jaguar has announced some new versions of the XE and XF, the Jaguar XE and XF R-Dynamic Black editions.

The new Jaguar XE and XF R-Dynamic Black editions gets a number of upgrades over the standard cars and they come in a range of unique colors.

Following the introduction last year of the XE R-Dynamic Black, the XF’s Black Pack has been enhanced, with the Gloss Black finish applied to the door mirror caps and side sills in addition to the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, fender vents, rear badges, and – on the Sportbrake – the roof rails. There’s also privacy glass and a panoramic roof – features that are now standard on the XE R-Dynamic Black too. Complementing these elements are 19-inch wheels with a Gloss Black finish – ‘Style 5031’ for XE and ‘Style 5106’ for XF – together with red brake calipers.

The XE R-Dynamic Black is offered in a select choice of metallic finishes – Firenze Red, Bluefire, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black or new Ostuni White, with the XF R-Dynamic Black models available in the full range of colours.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar XE and XF R-Dynamic Black editions over at Jaguar at the link below.

Source Jaguar

