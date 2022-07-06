Jaguar Land Rover teams up with Andersen EV for EV charging

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new partnership with Andersen EV for EV charging, the two companies will offer luxury, high-quality home charging points for electric vehicles.

These new custom home charging points will work with Jaguar land Rover vehicles and will offer charging up to 22Kw.

London-based Andersen EV is a manufacturer and supplier of customisable, high-end vehicle charge points for the most discerning of customers, and a perfect partner for Jaguar Land Rover as its future electrification plans, announced as a part of the Reimagine strategy revealed last year, gather momentum.

Andersen EV’s A2 home charger, which comes with 7 or 22kW power options, will be available to all customers and is compatible with the full range of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

Where it differs from many chargers, though, is with Andersen EV’s unmatched focus on aesthetics. The A2 features a unique hidden compartment that ensures the charging cable and plug cannot be seen when not in use, and the look can be tailored to specific tastes, with a huge choice of 96 diverse colour and finish combinations available, including precision-engineered metal or sustainably sourced Accoya® wood. Each charging point is made to order in Andersen EV’s UK factory using materials of the highest quality.

You can find out more details about these new Jaguar Land Rover home charging options over at Land Rover at the link below.

Source Jaguar

