Land Rover Defender 130 gets official

Land Rover has added the third model to its Defender range, the Land Rover Defender 130, and the car is bigger than the Defender 90 and Defender 110.

The new Land Rover Defender 130 offers up to three rows of seating with a 2+3+3 arrangement and it comes with more interior space and is 340mm longer than the standard model. Like the Defender 90 and 110, the new 130 body design borrows its name from the original Defender family, inspired by the longest model in the line-up. It allows customers to effortlessly transport up to eight people across any terrain and is the ultimate demonstration of Defender’s breadth of talents.

Defender 130 has its own colour palette, with a new, exclusive Sedona Red option ensuring the 130 stands out in the line-up. The exterior is complemented by the Extended Bright Pack – available in addition to the existing Bright Pack – which provides a distinct exterior design with Ceres Silver Satin finish around all lower body cladding and front and rear skid plates in Noble Chrome.

Inside, thoughtful storage and convenience solutions are provided for every passenger across all three rows of seating. This ensures Defender 130 caters for passengers in every seat, with effortless access to the spacious three-abreast third row in a bright and airy cabin.

Source Land Rover

