Jaguar Land Rover Pivotal vehicle subscription service debuts

Many automakers see subscription services as the future of vehicle ownership. So far, subscription services have failed to take off in the automotive realm. Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new subscription service called Pivotal. The service allows users to change vehicles with flexibility to swap models or cancel memberships as they want.

Pivotal is an all-inclusive, no-commitment premium subscription for Jaguar and Land Rover models. The service will be offered in the US and Europe with four levels of service called Blue, Indigo, Violet, and Ultraviolet. Levels start at £750 monthly, which equates to about $940 in the US. Moving up the range will cost £1150, £1350, and £1600 respectively.

What varies with different price points are the vehicles available to drivers. The Blue level includes access to the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar F-Pace, or Range Rover Evoque. Indigo offers access to the Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery, or Jaguar I-PACE. Violet provides access to the Range Rover Sport. The top-of-the-line Ultraviolet plan gives access to the Range Rover. Presumably, each rung up the ladder includes access to the vehicles in the levels below.

