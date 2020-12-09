Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition unveiled

Jaguar has announced a new limited edition version of their F-Type, the Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition.

The car is being launched to celebrate 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type and it takes some design inspiration from the E-Type.

A specially curated commemorative specification includes solid Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn’t been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s, and extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim which isn’t normally available on F-TYPE.

The new limited-run model also features a unique aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-type’s rear-view mirror casing, the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests of the lightweight Performance seats and E-type 60 badging shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year. Commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats provide finishing touches.

There will be just 60 examples of the Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition made you can find out more details about the car over at Jaguar at the link below, the car will cost £122,500.

Source Jaguar, The Awesomer

