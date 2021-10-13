Jabra Evolve2 75 headset unveiled

Jabra has added a new enterprise headset to its range with the launch of the Jabra Evolve2 75 headset and it is the first model in the range to come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The new Jabra Evolve2 75 headset comes with 8 microphones which are designed to provide crystal clear calls, you can see more details below.

Jabra’s latest hybrid working research shows that 85% of knowledge workers said being confident in their audio, video and connectivity allows them to excel at work[2]. With that in mind, the new Evolve2 75 aims to be the flexibility hero, with comfort, concentration, collaboration and insights at its core. These pose the biggest challenges for organisations whose employees are working in changing locations, so Jabra has packed the Evolve2 75 with new features that push sound quality and comfort even further. Maximising flexibility and increasing concentration, the Evolve2 75 delivers crystal-clear calls and pitch-perfect music in any surroundings.

Jabra has engineered a superior ergonomic fit for the ear cups, reimagining the leatherette, dual cushion design to improve ventilation and reduce ear pressure. In turn, this optimises the curvature and padding of the headband to ensure this headset stays securely in place. Not only does this avoid causing discomfort, but it also dramatically improves the overall active noise cancellation performance too, for maximised comfort without compromising on sound.

You can find out more information about the new Jabra Evolve2 75 headset over at Jabra at the link below, the device will be available from the 15th of October for £283.

Source Jabra

