Is OnePlus launching a folding smartphone?

Samsung will be launching two folding smartphones at their Samsung Unpacked press event today, now it looks like there is also a new OnePlus folding smartphone on the way.

Yesterday OnePlus posted a teaser photo and video of a new smartphone which the company will be making official today, this can be seen in the tweet below. The video was also posted on Instagram.

We have not heard any rumors about a new folding smartphone from OnePlus, so this teaser video comes as a bit of a surprise. It is not clear as yet on whether this is a completely new folding smartphone, or a device which is based on existing OnePlus smartphones. It certainly looks interesting from the teaser video they have posted.

OnePlus appears to be unveiling this device in the USA, the tweet mentions 10am ET today, so we should have more information about the device then. The event or unveiling of this new OnePlus device will take place at the same time as the Samsung event. As we already know many of the specifications on the new Samsung devices, we wonder if everyone will be watching the OnePlus unveiling instead.

Source OnePlus / Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals