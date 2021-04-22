Is iOS 14.5 faster than iOS 14.4.2 (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 Release Candidate this week, this is basically the final version of the software that will be released to everyone next week.

Now we have a speed test comparing iOS 14.5 and iOS 14.4.2, the two versions of iOS are tested side by side on a range of devices. If you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S at 06:37, iPhone 7 at 12:41, the iPhone 8 at 19:03, iPhone XR at 25:16 and the iPhone 11 at 30:54.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the boot up times in the new version of iOS over the previous one. This is also the same with the apps with no major speed improvements in these.

Apple will release their iOS 14.5 software update next week for the iPhone, they will also release iPadOS 14.5 for the iPad at the same time.

The update brings quite a lot of new features and updated to the iPhone and iPad, this includes some major privacy changes for apps. You will be alerted when an app is tracking you and also given the option to stop that app from tracking you.

There is also a new feature that will allow you to unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch when wearing a face mask and support for the latest Xbox and PlayStation gaming controllers. We are expecting Apple to release this new update next Tuesday.

