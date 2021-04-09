Is iOS 14.5 beta 7 faster than iOS 14.4.2 (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.5 beta 7 software and now we have a speed test of the software against the current release which is iOS 14.4.2.

The speed test is run on a range of devices, if you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, followed by the iPhone 6S at 07:02, iPhone 7 at 14:09, iPhone 8 at 20:25, iPhone XR at 26:37 and the iPhone 11 at 32:18.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 14.5 over the current iOS release in either the boot up times or the apps.

This is not expected to change by the time the final version of the software is released, Apple is expected to release the update some time this month. There is the possibility that it may be released some time next week.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals