Iron Man VR launches July 3rd on PSVR

PlayStation virtual reality gamers disappointed when the launch of the highly anticipated Iron Man VR game was delayed earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak will be pleased to know that Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new launch date taking place on July 3rd 2020.

“We are pleased to announce that Marvel’s Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks!”

“Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure! Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.”

Source : PlayStation

