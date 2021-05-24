Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition smartphone unveiled

By

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition

The latest Android smartphone is the iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition, the handset comes with a 6.57 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and 44W fast charging and it comes with a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition also come with Origin OS which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS, the device will retail for 2299 yuan which is about $357 at the current exchange rate.

Source Myfixguide

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets