iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition smartphone unveiled

The latest Android smartphone is the iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition, the handset comes with a 6.57 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and 44W fast charging and it comes with a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition also come with Origin OS which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS, the device will retail for 2299 yuan which is about $357 at the current exchange rate.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals