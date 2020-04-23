iQOO Neo3 5G smartphone gets official

The latest 5G smartphone to launch is the iQOO Neo3, the handset comes with a 6.57 inch display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it also comes with up t012GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a range of high end camera, on the back of the device there is a triple camera setup with a 48 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

On the front of the iQOO Neo3 there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, it also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

The iQOO Neo3 will start at 2,698 Yuan which is about $381 at the current exchange rate, the top model will retail for 3,398 Yuan which is about $480.

Source Playfuldroid

