iQOO 11S Smartphone gets official

We recently saw the new iQOO Neo 7 Pro and now iQOO has launched another new Android smartphone, the iQOO 11S. The handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it has a 144Hz refresh rate.

The new iQOO 11S smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a range of RAM and storage options. These include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The handset does not come with a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a 4700 mAh battery and it features 200W charging, there is a range of cameras with three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front of the handset.

On the front of the new iQOO 11S smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the rear there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 23-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset comes with Android 13 and OriginOS 3 and the device will be available in a range of colors which include Black, Sky Blue, and Legendary White, pricing for the handset will start at CNY 3,799 which is about $526 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



