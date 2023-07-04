iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone unveiled

iQOO has launched a new Android smartphone, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, the handset comes with Android 13 and features Funtouch 13.

There is also a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging which can charge the handset from0 to 50 percent in just 8 minutes, the device will go on sale on the 15hf of July, and the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model which cost the equivalent of $425, the 12GB of RAM and 256GB models will cost the equivalent of $465.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals