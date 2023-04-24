Meteor 10.1 inch IPS capacitive touch screen $110

If you are building a project or a like to use your Raspberry Pi with a 10 inch IPS capacitive touch screen. It might be worth your while checking out the new Meteor 10.1″ Touch Screen which is now available to purchase priced at $110 or £91 depending on your location. The 10.1 inch IPS HD touch display offers users a resolution of 1280 x 800 axles and supports multiple systems including Raspberry Pi, Windows, Linux, Ubuntu and more.

The Meteor displays compatible with Raspberry Pi 3/3B+/4B, Jetson Nano, Beaglebone, Banana Pi, and supports a wide variety of other development boards depending on your needs. Supporting 5-point touch and multi-touch gestures, such as click, press, zoom in/out, etc. fast response. Together with featuring three buttons used to adjust the screen backlight, RGB lighting and brightness. For an in-depth review of the affordable IPS capacitive touch screen jump over to the official Raspberry Pi MagPi magazine website by following the link below.

IPS capacitive touch screen

“The biggest difference between it and other screens is the RGB water light design on its back, which not only has 19 lighting modes to choose from but also can adjust the brightness. With the exclusive bracket, you can easily create a cool atmosphere together with the lights. HD communication supports plug and play and can be used in multiple scenarios such as Raspberry Pi screen, computer expansion screen, party entertainment system, etc.”

Source : MagPi : Elecrow





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals