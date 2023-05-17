iPhone won’t charge, Try these tips to fix it

If your iPhone won’t charge there are a number of different things that you can do to try and diagnose the issue and get your iPhone charging again. We recently published a guide on what to do if your iPad won’t charge.

The focus of this guide will be the iPhone, and it includes a wealth of different approaches that you can test. Each of these has been chosen for its potential effectiveness in identifying the root cause of the charging problem and resolving it. Whether it’s a simple fix or something more complicated, this guide aims to cover all possibilities so you can get your iPhone back to functioning optimally.

There are various reasons that your iPhone may not be charging, it could be due to a hardware issue, a software issue, or both, you can try out each of these steps to try and fix the problem on your iPhone.

Check your Lightning cable and USB adapter

Start with the basics: make sure your Lightning cable and USB adapter aren’t damaged. Check for signs of wear or breakage, and try using a different cable and adapter. If your iPhone charges with a different cable and adapter, you’ve found the issue.

Is there something in your charging port?

A common issue is that lint or dirt might be blocking your charging port. This can be gently cleaned out with a new, soft-bristled toothbrush. Be extremely careful not to damage the internal components of the port.

Restart your iPhone

Sometimes a software glitch can prevent your iPhone from charging. To hard restart your device:

For iPhone 8 or later: Press and quickly release the volume up button, press and quickly release the volume down button, then press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

For iPhone 7: Press and hold the volume down button and the power button at the same time until the Apple logo appears.

For iPhone 6s and earlier: Press and hold the home button and the power button at the same time until the Apple logo appears.

Install the latest version of Apple’s iOS

Sometimes, software issues can be resolved by updating iOS. If your iPhone has enough power, go to Settings > General > Software Update and select Download and Install to install the latest software update. Apple regularly releases software updates and many of these com with bug fixes and performance improvements that may fix the issue.

Reset All Settings

If your iPhone still won’t charge, try resetting all settings. This will remove all of your saved settings and data like Wi-Fi passwords but not your personal content. Go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset All Settings. This may help to resolve the issue on your device, make sure you do not select the Erase all content and Settings options as this will delete everything from your iPhone.

Contact Apple Support or a third-party repairer

If none of these steps have worked, your iPhone may have a hardware problem. It could be the charging port, the battery, or another internal component that’s malfunctioning. It’s best to take your iPhone to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider for further assistance. They should be able to identify the issue with your iPhone and advise you on what can be done to repair the handset. You can find out more details over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find this guide on what to do when our iPhone won’t charge useful, if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

