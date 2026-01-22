Under-Display Face ID: How Apple is Shrinking the iPhone 18 Pro Sensors

Recent leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro suggest that Apple is preparing to introduce noteworthy updates to its display design, Face ID system, and the Dynamic Island feature. These potential changes are expected to enhance both the usability and aesthetics of the device, bringing Apple closer to its vision of a seamless, all-screen smartphone. If these advancements are realized, they could mark a significant evolution in the iPhone’s design and user experience, further solidifying Apple’s position as a leader in smartphone innovation. The video below from MacRumors gives us more details on what to expect from the new iPhone 18 Pro.

Dynamic Island: A Potential Redesign

Apple’s Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro, may undergo a substantial transformation in the iPhone 18 Pro. Leaks suggest that the feature could shrink in size and potentially shift its position from the center of the screen to the top-left corner. While the core functionality of Dynamic Island is expected to remain intact, such a redesign would likely require software adjustments to ensure seamless integration with the new layout.

If this redesign comes to fruition, it could result in additional screen space, offering users a cleaner and more immersive display. This change would align with Apple’s broader goal of reducing visual interruptions on the screen. However, not all sources agree on this potential shift, with some reports indicating that the Dynamic Island might retain its central placement. This divergence in speculation underscores the fluid nature of Apple’s design process, as the company continues to refine its approach.

Under-Display Face ID: A Cleaner Aesthetic

One of the most significant rumored advancements for the iPhone 18 Pro is the integration of Face ID components beneath the display. Apple is reportedly working on embedding key elements, such as the infrared flood illuminator and dot projector, under the screen. This innovation would reduce the size of visible cutouts, contributing to a more seamless and uninterrupted display.

By moving Face ID technology beneath the screen, Apple could maintain the security and reliability of its biometric authentication system while achieving a sleeker design. This approach reflects a broader industry trend, where manufacturers are striving to balance advanced functionality with minimal visual distractions. If successful, this under-display Face ID system could represent a significant step forward in smartphone design, offering users a more immersive viewing experience without compromising on performance or security.

Changes to Front-Facing Camera Placement

The placement of the front-facing camera is another area where Apple may introduce changes. Leaks suggest that the camera cutout could move from its current central location to the top-left corner of the display. This adjustment would align with design trends seen in some Android devices and could further reduce the visual impact of screen interruptions.

Despite these potential changes, the physical dimensions of the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to remain consistent—6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. By repositioning components and reducing cutouts, Apple could increase the usable screen area, enhancing the overall viewing experience without altering the device’s size. This design evolution would allow Apple to deliver a more polished aesthetic while maintaining the familiar form factor that users have come to expect.

Apple’s Vision for an All-Screen iPhone

The rumored updates to the iPhone 18 Pro align closely with Apple’s long-term vision of achieving a true all-screen design. By minimizing visible interruptions on the display, Apple is moving closer to creating a fully immersive visual experience. Whether these changes will retain the “Dynamic Island” branding or introduce a new naming convention remains uncertain, but the underlying goal is clear: to deliver a smartphone that feels as seamless and intuitive as possible.

While the leaks provide valuable insights into Apple’s design direction, some details remain speculative. Conflicting reports about the placement of the Dynamic Island and the specifics of under-display technology highlight the iterative nature of innovation in the tech industry. However, the iPhone 18 Pro appears poised to deliver a significant leap forward in smartphone design, offering users a device that combines innovative technology with a refined aesthetic.

As Apple continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in smartphone design, the iPhone 18 Pro could set a new standard for the industry. By potentially reducing the size of the Dynamic Island, embedding Face ID under the display, and repositioning the front-facing camera, Apple is taking meaningful steps toward realizing its vision of an all-screen iPhone. These changes promise not only a more polished aesthetic but also an improved user experience, making sure that the iPhone 18 Pro remains at the forefront of innovation.

Source: MacRumors



