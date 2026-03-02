Apple’s 3-Day Launch Event Starts Today: iPhone 17e, New iPads, and M5 Macs

Apple has officially confirmed a series of highly anticipated product launches, starting today and culminating in a hands-on event midweek. The lineup promises updates across several key product categories, including MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and external displays. These releases aim to cater to a wide range of users, from budget-conscious consumers to professionals requiring advanced performance. With improvements in processing power, display technology, and connectivity, Apple is positioning itself to strengthen its presence across multiple market segments. Below is a detailed breakdown of what to expect from this week’s announcements. The video below from GregsGadgets gives us more details.

Low-Cost MacBook: Affordable, Lightweight, and Functional

Apple is set to introduce a budget-friendly MacBook, priced between $600 and $700, targeting students, educators, and casual users. This new model is expected to feature the A18 Pro chip, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and video streaming. Its aluminum build ensures durability while maintaining a lightweight design, making it a practical option for users on the go.

The design may draw inspiration from the colorful iMac lineup, potentially featuring white bezels and a variety of vibrant color options. To keep costs low, Apple is likely to make trade-offs in areas such as display quality, storage speed, and fast-charging capabilities. A 128 GB variant could also be introduced at an even lower price point, further appealing to budget-conscious buyers and educational institutions. While it may lack premium features, this MacBook could redefine entry-level laptops by striking a balance between affordability and functionality.

New iPads: Subtle Upgrades for Everyday and Professional Users

Apple is expected to unveil two new iPad models this week: an updated base iPad and a refreshed iPad Air. These devices aim to enhance usability for a broad spectrum of users, from casual consumers to creative professionals.

Base iPad: The updated base iPad is rumored to feature the A18 chip and 8 GB of memory , offering improved multitasking capabilities and overall performance. These incremental upgrades will make it a practical choice for everyday tasks such as note-taking, video calls, and media consumption.

iPad Air: The new iPad Air, powered by the M4 chip, is designed for creative professionals and power users. While the updates may not be innovative, they reinforce the iPad Air's reputation as a versatile tool for work, education, and entertainment. Enhanced processing power and graphics performance will likely appeal to users who rely on resource-intensive apps for design, video editing, and other creative tasks.

These updates ensure that Apple’s iPad lineup remains competitive, offering options for both casual users and professionals seeking portable yet powerful devices.

iPhone 17E: Familiar Design, Modern Features

The iPhone 17E is expected to retain the design language of its predecessor while incorporating key technological advancements. Powered by the A19 chip, this model will also feature the C1X modem and N1 networking chip, which are designed to improve efficiency and extend battery life. These enhancements will ensure smoother performance and better connectivity, even in demanding usage scenarios.

One of the most notable additions is MagSafe compatibility, which will enable seamless wireless charging and accessory integration. Apple may also increase the base storage from 128 GB to 256 GB, addressing the growing demand for more storage capacity among users who frequently capture high-resolution photos and videos. While the updates may appear incremental, they ensure the iPhone 17E remains a competitive option in the crowded smartphone market.

MacBook Pros with M5 Chips: A Leap in Performance

Apple’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are set to debut with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, marking a significant leap in performance. These processors are expected to outperform even the current Mac Studio desktops in raw computing power, making them ideal for professionals with demanding workloads such as video editing, 3D rendering, and software development.

Although no major design changes are anticipated, rumors suggest that an OLED redesign could arrive later this year, potentially at a premium price point. For now, the focus remains on performance, with the new MacBook Pros solidifying their position as essential tools for creative and technical professionals. These updates highlight Apple’s commitment to delivering innovative technology for users who require top-tier performance.

New Apple Displays: Advanced Visual Technology

Apple is also expected to introduce two new external displays, as hinted at in recent macOS code. These displays are designed to cater to professionals who demand exceptional visual quality and advanced features.

Studio Display: The updated Studio Display is rumored to feature Thunderbolt 5 connectivity , mini-LED technology , and a 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate . These enhancements will provide users with high-quality visuals and fast response times, making it an excellent choice for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and gaming.

Pro Display XDR: A potential new model of the Pro Display XDR is expected to include enhanced HDR capabilities and advanced mini-LED technology. This display will likely appeal to creative professionals who require precise color accuracy and superior performance for tasks such as photo editing and 4K video production.

These displays underscore Apple’s dedication to providing innovative tools for professionals who rely on high-performance visual technology.

Event Schedule: Key Dates to Watch

Apple’s product announcements will roll out throughout the week, starting Monday. A hands-on event is scheduled for Wednesday, offering attendees the opportunity to explore the new lineup in detail. This week’s announcements are shaping up to be one of Apple’s most diverse product launches in recent years, with a mix of affordable options and high-performance devices designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users.

Apple’s upcoming releases highlight its commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to diverse user groups. Whether you’re a student, a casual user, or a professional seeking top-tier performance, this week’s announcements are likely to include something that aligns with your needs.

Source: GregsGadgets



