iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope camera lens

By

iPhone 15 Pro Max

There have been rumors for some time that Apple will be bringing a periscope camera lens to their iPhone, this will apparently happen with the iPhone 15 and only the Pro Max model.

The news that the iPhone 15 will be getting a periscope camera lens comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This will apparently be exclusive to one model in the range, the 15 Pro Max.

The cost of components still depends on the yield rate before mass production. Based on the cost structure of the existing periscope, thanks to iPhone 15 Pro Max’s adoption of the periscope, the YoY growth of component’s total output value for 2H23 new iPhone (iPhone 15 series) rear camera, including CIS, VCM, lens, and CCM, will increase by 5–10%, 20–25%, 65–70%, and 20–25%, respectively.

Apple will apparently launch four versions of the iPhone 15 in 2023, the iPhone 15 and 15 Max and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. As yet it is not clear on what other upgrades these devices will get over the iPhone 14.

The new iPhone 14 rnage of devices are expected to launch in September, there will be four models in the range, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, plus the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPhone, Top News

