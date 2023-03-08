iPhone 14 Satellite feature expands to more countries

Apple unveiled their Yellow iPhone 14 yesterday and in the press release, they also announced that the handset’s Emergency Satellite feature is coming to more countries.

The iPhone 14 emergency satellite feature is coming to Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal, this will happen later this month. More details from Apple are below.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer critical safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. Emergency SOS via satellite allows users to message with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are not available through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while off the grid, they can open the Find My app and share their location via satellite. This service — which has already helped users in emergency situations in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. — will come to Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal later this month.4

Apple’s Emergency Satellite feature is only available on the iPhone 14 models, it is expected to be available on future models as well.

This feature allows you to communicate via emergency services in the event of an accident when you have no cellular service.

Source Apple





