Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite lands in the UK and more countries

Apple has announced that it is launching its Emergency SOS via satellite feature for the iPhone 14 range in the UK Ireland, France and Germany.

The Apple Emergency SOS via satellite feature was previously only available in the USA and now it is being rolled out to more countries.

Apple’s groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is available starting today for customers in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Available on all iPhone 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite.

Every model in the iPhone 14 lineup — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — can connect directly to a satellite through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. Emergency SOS via satellite builds on existing features vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite to share critical information with emergency services, family, and friends. This game-changing service connects users to relay centres staffed with Apple-trained emergency specialists who are ready to contact Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) — or emergency services call centres — on the user’s behalf to get them the help they need.

Source Apple





