iPhone 13 release date expected 3rd week in September

It looks like we may have some details on the iPhone 13 release date, the handsets will apparently go on sale in the third week in September.

Apple are expected to launch three different versions of the iPhone 13 this year, the 13 and 13 Mini and the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

The news of the possible launch date comes from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, you can see what he said below.

Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021’s launch timing will be “normal”. From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.

That would mean that Apple will probably hold their iPhone 13 launch event some time in the second week of September.

This years iPhones will be getting a number of upgrades over the iPhone 12, this will include a new faster Apple A15 Bionic processor which will also be more efficient. The new iPhones will also comes with a larger battery over the current line up.

The display on the handset is expected to feature a smaller notch than the current iPhones, we will have to wait for another year for the notch to be removed.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this years new iPhones, as soon as we get some more information on them we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

