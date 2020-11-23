iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro (Video)

Apple recently launched their new iPhone 12 range of smartphones and now we have a comparison of the iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro.

If you already own an iPhone 11 Pro and you are wondering whether you should upgrade to the new iPhone 12 Pro, we have a great video from Zollotech which should help you decide.

As we can see from the video the two handsets look very similar side by side, although the new iPhone 12 Pro does come with a range of upgrades over the previous model.

This includes some new cameras and a LiDAR scanner, plus the new Apple A14 processor and 5G and more, whether or not it is worth upgrading from the iPhone 11 Pro to the iPhone 12 Pro remains to be seen. Personally I decided to keep my iPhone 11 Pro Max and wait until next year to see if it is worth upgrading, if 5G was more widely supported in the UK then I would have probably considered the new model.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

