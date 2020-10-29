iPhone 12 Pro and Ceramic Shield durability tested (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 come with a new Ceramic Shield display that Apple says is four time more durable than standard displays, the handsets survived some recent drop tests and did better than previous devices.

Now we have a durability test from JerryRigEverything that puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test, burn test and bend test.

As we can see from the video the display scratches at levels 6 and 7 and this is the same as many of the handset on the market, although the scratches do not look as deep as the ones on some other devices.

The Ceramic Shield is apparently designed not to break as easily when it is dropped, as it is made from glass it will still scratch.

The handset did fine in the burn test with no damage to the display, this could be because of the new Ceramic Shield. The new iPhone 12 Pro also based the bend test with no damage to the handset, so it looks like the new iPhone passes the durability test.

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are now available to buy, the 12 Pro Max and 12 Pro Mini launch next month and pre-orders start on the 6th of November.

