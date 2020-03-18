iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max to come with ToF cameras

We are expecting to see four new iPhone 12 handsets this year, two iPhone 12 models and an iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

According to a recent report by 9 to 5 Mac only the 12 Pro an 12 Pro Max models will get ToF cameras, this was recently discovered in iOS 14 code.

Only two of the four iPhone 12 models are listed in the code with a built in time of flight (ToF) camera and it looks like it will be the two Pro models of the handsets.

This years iPhone 12 Pro smartphones may come with a total of four cameras which will include a wide angle lens, an ultra wide lens, a telephoto lens and a ToF lens.

We previously heard that the iPhone 12 would be available with a 5.4 inch display the other with a 6.1 inch display. The 12 Pro models will be available with a 6.1 inch display and a 6.7 inch display and all four handsets will come with the new Apple A14 processor. We are expecting this years iPhone range to launch some time in September or October, everything will depend on what happens with the virous outbreak around the world.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

