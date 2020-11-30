iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE 2020 (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of their iPhone 12 handsets and now we get to see the iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE 2020 in a new video.
In the video below the two handsets are compared side by side, the iPhone SE is the cheaper of the two devices with a price of $399, the iPhone 12 Mini starts at $699.
As we can see from the video the two handsets have a different design, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with the new squarer design.
The iPhone 12 Mini has 5.4 inch display and the iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7 inch display, the iPhone 12 Mini has the new A14 processor and dual cameras and the iPhone SE the A13 processor and a single camera.
Both handsets comes with similar features and the iPhone SE appears to be good value for money at the $399 price when compared to the $699 price of the new iPhone 12 Mini.
