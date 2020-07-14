iPhone 12 battery details may have been revealed

Apple will launch four versions of their iPhone 12 this year, a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

The handsets will get a slightly different design to the iPhone 11, with a less rounded design and more like the design of the current iPad Pro.

The new iPhones will get a number of other upgrades including new cameras, more RAM with the standard models featuring 4GB of RAM and the Pro models 6GB of RAM.

All four devices will be powered by the new Apple A14 Bionic processor and will also come with new batteries and it looks like we may have some details on what capacity batteries the handsets will feature.

According to some information from a range of certification platforms, the 5.4 inch iPhone 12 will have 2227 mAh battery and the 6.1 inch model a 2775 mAh battery.

The iPhone 12 Pro which has a 6.1 inch display will come with a 2775 mAh battery and the 12 Pro Max with a 6.7 inch display will come with a 3687 mAh battery.

The smaller models of the handsets will have a slightly smaller battery than the iPhone 11. We are expecting Apple to announce these new iPhones some time in September or October, they normally launch in September but may have been delayed this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As soon as we get some more details about this years range of iPhone 12 handsets, including some photos of the devices, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson / Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals