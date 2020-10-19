iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro now available to pre-order at Vodafone UK

Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available with Vodafone UK from this Friday and now the carrier has started to take pre-orders for both handsets.

Prices for the new iPhone start at £50 a month and there are a range off different contracts available for the devices.

To coincide with the launch, Vodafone has launched its best trade-in offer yet on the new iPhone 12 series with a quick and simple way for customers to know exactly how much they can save on Apple’s latest device. In a network operator first, people can trade in their previous iPhone (X, XS, XS MAX or XR) to unlock an instant, guaranteed saving of £15 a month – £360 in total across a 24 month contract. Customers with an iPhone X or above to trade in, can pick up the new iPhone 12 for just £50 a month on Unlimited Max (£29 upfront cost). The new trade-in tool, available through the My Vodafone app, gives customers instant confirmation that their iPhone (X, XS, XS MAX or XR) has passed the trade in checks while it’s still in their hand and, once it’s sent back to Vodafone, the £15 monthly saving will appear on their first bill. Customers who have an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus will get a guaranteed saving of £5 a month.

