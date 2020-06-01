iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone SE speed test

Apple’s new iPhone SE is the company’s most affordable iPhone, it retails for $399, the top model, the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $1,099, now we have a speed test video of the iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone SE .

In the video from PhoneBuff the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 Pro Max are tested side by side to see which of the two handsets is the fastest, lets find out.

As we can see from the video the two handsets share the same processor and the iPhone SE has 3GB of RAM and the iPhone 11 Pro Max 4GB of RAM.

In the first round the iPhone SE was lightly faster by around 2 seconds, in the second lap the iPhone 11 Pro Max was faster by around 13 seconds. So overall the iPhone 11 Pro Max was the fastest of the two devices.

The iPhone SE is impressive for keeping up with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, especially considering that it costs $700 less.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff

