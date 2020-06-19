New Spigen Stand All iPhone and Watch charging stand

A new Apple device stand has been launched in the form of the Spigen Stand All, offering a stand compatible with all recent iPhones, AirPods and Watches. The new iPhone stand is available in two iPhone matching colours and is capable of charging iPhones and Apple Watches which sit neatly behind the iPhone in the dock.

Features of the Spigen Stand All iPhone stand include :

– Conveniently dock and power multiple Apple devices for easy access

– Keep all cables tangle-free with an included cable tie

– Fully compatible with all Spigen cases

– Compatible with iPhone / Apple AirPods interchangeablyCompatible with iPhone / Apple AirPods interchangeably -and all Apple Watch Series

– ** ONLY compatible with OFFICIAL Apple Cables

Source : 9to5Toys : Spigen

