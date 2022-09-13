iPadOS 15.7 released for the iPad

Apple has released a new update for the iPad, iPadOS 15.7, the software was released at the same time as the iOS 16 and watchOS 9 software updates.

Apple also released macOS Bug Sur 11.7 and macOS Monterey 12.6, all of these updates come with a range of security fixes for some important issues.

You can see the security release notes below.

iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7

Released September 12, 2022 Contacts Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-32854: Holger Fuhrmannek of Deutsche Telekom Security Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2022-32911: Zweig of Kunlun Lab Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2022-32864: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de) Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks. CVE-2022-32917: an anonymous researcher Maps Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions. CVE-2022-32883: Ron Masas, breakpointhq.com MediaLibrary Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: A user may be able to elevate privileges Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2022-32908: an anonymous researcher Safari Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-32795: Narendra Bhati of Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd. Pune (India) @imnarendrabhati Safari Extensions Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: A website may be able to track users through Safari web extensions Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management. WebKit Bugzilla: 242278

CVE-2022-32868: Michael Shortcuts Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: A person with physical access to an iOS device may be able to access photos from the lock screen Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions. CVE-2022-32872: Elite Tech Guru WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling. WebKit Bugzilla: 241969

CVE-2022-32886: P1umer, afang5472, xmzyshypnc WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking. WebKit Bugzilla: 242762

CVE-2022-32912: Jeonghoon Shin (@singi21a) at Theori working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

It is recommended that you install the iPadOS 15.7 software update on your device, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device and clicking Install Update.

