Zagg and OtterBox unveiled new iPad Pro keyboard cases

To accompany the launch of the new Apple iPad Pro complete with Lidar technology, Zagg and OtterBox have unveiled new iPad Pro keyboard cases. Zagg Has redesigned its Slim Book Go and Rugged Book Go iPad keyboard cases for both the 11 and 12.9-inch Apple ‌iPad Pro‌ tablets pricing the amount $100 for the 11-inch and $130 for the 12.9-inch model. “Getting things done doesn’t just happen between 9 and 5. The lightweight, sturdy Slim Book Go keyboard helps you make the most of your iPad so you can conquer your to-do list.”

– We’ve made our keyboard lighter than ever. The sleek, streamlined design fits easily in your bag so you can take the lightweight Slim Book Go keyboard and case with you wherever you go.

– The laptop-style keys have optimal key travel so that you get clean, precise, even pressure with each keystroke which facilitates fast and accurate touch typing. Backlighting is available in seven different colors, so it’s easy to type in lowlight conditions.

– The Slim Book Go keyboard and case can pair with two devices at once, so you can sync with both your iPad and your smartphone and toggle between them.

– Built-in holders for the Apple Pencil are located at the top of the keyboard and at the base of the cover . So your Apple Pencil is stored safely when it’s not in use, and is right where you need it when inspiration strikes.

– The Slim Book Go keyboard and case can be easily detached to accommodate different uses and work environments. The cover of the Slim Book Go, with its reverse kickstand, can support your tablet on one surface while you type with the keyboard on another.

– The Slim Book Go keyboard’s long-lasting battery lets you type up to one year between charges, so you don’t have to drag along extra cords for charging. you

Source : Zagg 11-inch and 12.9-inch : Otterbox Symmetry Case and 12.9-inch version product pages.

