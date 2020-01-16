doqo iPad keyboard and hub transforms your iPad Pro into a MacBook

doqo is an innovative iPad Pro keyboard constructed from aluminium that adds a wealth of new functionality to your Apple tablet, providing extra battery life, USB-C hub, trackpad and keyboard for $139. doqo Takes advantage of the newly released “iPad OS” operating system unlocks countless functionalities for iPad Pro.

doqo supports HDMI connection from its 7-in1 hub allowing you to easily connect to a second monitor for 4K 30Hz video output or external hard drive to your Apple iPad Pro.

“The ability to connect to external drives, cameras and monitors opens up a whole new world for users, but presents a new problem…being forced to use the single available port on the iPad Pro. That is why we created doqo, the ultimate iPad Pro Keyboard and productivity booster. Under the slim and sleek aluminium housing you will find everything you need to get more done.”

Features of the doqo iPad Pro MacBook include :

– 4300 mAh built-in battery gives you all-day-long productivity & ability to charge devices

– Full-size backlit keyboard with scissor-switch keys delivers laptop quality typing experience

– Ingenious 7-in-1 hub for ultimate connectivity of external accessories using USB, HDMI & more

– Macbook-size trackpad unlocks new multitasking features such as gesture control & multi-touch

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals