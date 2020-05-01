Edge ESP IoT module based on the ESP32

The creators of the Pi-oT Module have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their new IoT module based on the ESP32. This allows users who are familiar with Arduino programming or prefer a more lightweight architecture to enjoy all of the benefits of the companies IoT Modules.

Earlybird pledges are available from $52 offering a 25% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during June 2020.

“The ESP Module is a microcontroller based IoT Module which offers the same great features as our Pi-oT Module, but based off on an ESP32 platform. The ESP Module is powered by an ESP32 DEVKITC-32D microcontroller which is included in each reward.

“The ESP Modules circuitry allows for the control of 4 Panasonic SPDT relays via GPIO pins. This proven design is similar to our Pi-oT Module which replaces the need for unreliable Chinese breakout boards. We’ve even included the 5V circuitry protection from the Pi-oT that allows the ESP32 to be powered from the screw terminals. Two more screw terminals act as grounds for power and the GPIO pins.”

“In addition, 10 more GPIO pins are routed to the enclosures terminals to harness the power of the ESP32 for a wide range of applications. Due to the flexibility of the ESP32s circuitry, 6 of these pins can easily be configured as analog inputs and 2 can configured as analog outputs.”

Source : Kickstarter

