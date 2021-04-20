Mangotek RHK26 iOS iPhone microphone

iPhone and iPad users may be interested in a new external, stereo, dual microphone specifically created for iOS devices, offering an easy way to record high quality audio wherever you may be. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $79 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the Mangotek RHK26 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Mangotek RHK26 microphone project view the promotional video below.

“Each 10mm cardioid high sensitivity condenser mic can pick up sound from a particular area which reduces the pickup of unwanted sounds remarkably, other than omnidirectional mics which capture audio in every direction. Middle-frequency is between the 500Hz – 2kHz range, which is where you can naturally identify human speech. Sound in this range usually has a tinny or horn-like quality and is the most sensitive to human hearing. The pre-set audio modes keep this sound range stable and process other sound ranges differently for specific purposes.”

Features of the Mangotek RHK26 microphone :

– Apple MFi certification

– Only 23g lightweight in pocket size

– Plug & play

– Innovative design, a pair of 180° rotatable directional mics

– 3×5 pre-set modes: 3 audio modes for sound effects adjustment and 5 volume levels

– Compatible with most iOS apps for video or audio recording

– Charge while play

– Extended 3.5mm mic port for more scenarios

– Case friendly (with phone cases no thicker than 2mm)

“Aligned with the dual rotatable microphone design, RHK26 performs perfectly in creating a pleasant sense of width. Perfect for multiple-sound scenarios, such as interviews and meetings. We take a bold step of integrating a pre-set modes function in RHK26 for quick-start demands. Why not trying to get rid of the annoying and complicated tuning process on some applications?”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the microphone, jump over to the official Mangotek RHK26 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

