iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Adds Video Podcasts and AI-Generated Music Playlists

Apple has unveiled iOS 26.4 Beta 1, a feature-rich update designed to enhance your experience across various aspects of the Apple ecosystem. This release focuses on AI-powered functionalities, improved security measures, and expanded customization options, making sure a more seamless and engaging interaction with your device. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a podcast listener, or someone who values privacy and productivity, this update offers something for everyone. The video below from MacRumors gives us more details on some of the new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 26.4.

Apple Music: Smarter Playlists and a Fresh Look

The Apple Music app has been significantly upgraded to provide a more personalized and visually immersive experience. The new “Playlist Playground” feature uses AI to create playlists tailored to your specific text prompts, moods, or themes. Whether you’re preparing for an intense workout, a relaxing evening, or a road trip, this tool adapts to your preferences with remarkable ease.

In addition, the “Concerts Near You” feature connects you to live music by showcasing local performances and artist tour dates. This integration bridges the gap between digital music and live events, making it easier to stay updated on your favorite artists’ schedules. Complementing these functional upgrades, Apple has introduced a revamped design for album and playlist pages, featuring full-page artwork that enhances the visual appeal of your music library.

Podcasts: Video Streaming and Offline Access

The Podcasts app has evolved into a more versatile platform with the introduction of video content support through HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). This allows you to seamlessly switch between audio and video formats, making sure uninterrupted playback regardless of your activity or location. Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or relaxing at home, this feature adapts to your needs.

For added convenience, the app now supports offline video downloads, allowing you to save episodes for later viewing without requiring an internet connection. Personalized recommendations have also been enhanced, offering podcast suggestions based on your listening habits. These updates transform the Podcasts app into a comprehensive hub for both casual listeners and dedicated fans.

Widgets and Creative Tools: Tailored for Your Needs

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 introduces new widgets and creative tools designed to enhance both productivity and personalization. The ambient music widget, available for your home and lock screens, provides curated soundscapes tailored to support sleep, focus, or relaxation. With just a glance, you can access music that aligns with your current mood or activity.

For creative users, the Free Form Creator Studio has been upgraded with new content hubs, free high-quality graphics, and AI-powered tools for image creation and editing. These enhancements make it easier than ever to design and customize visuals for personal or professional projects. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas or finalizing a design, these tools streamline the creative process.

Reminders: Focusing on What Matters Most

The Reminders app has been updated to help you stay organized and prioritize your tasks more effectively. The new “Urgent” section allows you to flag critical tasks, complete with alarms and notifications to ensure they stand out. This feature is particularly useful for managing deadlines, appointments, or any responsibilities that require immediate attention.

Enhanced Security: Strengthening Your Privacy

Security remains a top priority in iOS 26.4 Beta 1, with several new features aimed at protecting your data and privacy. Stolen device protection is now enabled by default, adding an extra layer of defense against unauthorized access. This feature ensures that even if your device is lost or stolen, your personal information remains secure.

Additionally, Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages, providing an added level of security for your conversations. A lock icon will indicate when a message is encrypted, giving you peace of mind that your communications are protected. These updates reinforce Apple’s commitment to safeguarding your privacy in an increasingly connected world.

Why It Matters

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 brings a host of updates designed to enhance your daily interactions with Apple’s ecosystem. Key highlights include:

AI-driven playlist creation and a visually immersive Apple Music interface.

Video podcast streaming and offline access for greater flexibility.

New widgets and creative tools for improved personalization and productivity.

Enhanced task management with the “Urgent” section in Reminders.

Advanced security features, including stolen device protection and encrypted messaging.

By integrating advanced technologies and user-focused enhancements, Apple continues to refine its platform, offering a more personalized, secure, and engaging experience for all users. This update not only improves functionality but also underscores Apple’s dedication to innovation and user satisfaction.

Source: MacRumors



