iOS 18 Features Not Available on Older iPhones

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update is set to introduce a range of innovative features that will enhance the user experience on compatible devices. However, it’s important to note that several key features will be exclusive to the latest iPhone models, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and any iPhone 16 or later. These features, powered by Apple Intelligence, include significant advancements in Siri, writing tools, image editing, and call recording capabilities. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on the iOS 18 features that will only be available on newer iPhones.

One of the most notable exclusions for older iPhones is the highly anticipated Siri 2.0. This upgraded version of Apple’s virtual assistant features impressive enhancements, such as:

Onscreen awareness : Siri can now understand and interact with the content displayed on your screen, providing more accurate and contextually relevant assistance.

: Siri can now understand and interact with the content displayed on your screen, providing more accurate and contextually relevant assistance. Improved contextual awareness : With a deeper understanding of your preferences and habits, Siri becomes more intuitive and responsive to your needs.

: With a deeper understanding of your preferences and habits, Siri becomes more intuitive and responsive to your needs. Redesigned user interface: The new UI is designed to be more user-friendly, offering a seamless and efficient experience when interacting with Siri.

Another feature set that will be missing from older iPhones is the advanced writing tools. iOS 18 introduces a suite of powerful tools designed to elevate your writing experience, including:

Proofreading : Ensure your text is error-free with the built-in proofreading feature, which identifies and suggests corrections for grammatical and spelling mistakes.

: Ensure your text is error-free with the built-in proofreading feature, which identifies and suggests corrections for grammatical and spelling mistakes. Rewriting : Easily rephrase sentences to improve clarity and impact, making your writing more engaging and effective.

: Easily rephrase sentences to improve clarity and impact, making your writing more engaging and effective. Tone adjustment: Tailor your writing style to suit your audience by adjusting the tone to be more friendly or professional, depending on the context.

iOS 18 Features Not Available on Older iPhones

Image Playground and Custom Emojis

iOS 18 also introduces the Image Playground, a creative space where users can unleash their imagination. This feature allows for custom image creation, allowing you to design unique visuals that reflect your personal style. Additionally, the Gen Emoji feature within the Image Playground lets you create custom emojis, adding a fun and personalized touch to your messages.

Call Recording and Transcripts

With the release of iOS 18.1, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will gain the ability to record calls and generate transcripts. This feature proves invaluable for keeping track of important conversations, whether for personal or professional purposes. However, it’s worth noting that this functionality will not be available on the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, or any older models.

Enhanced Photo Editing with Image Cleanup

iOS 18 also brings advanced photo editing capabilities to the latest iPhone models through the Image Cleanup tools. These tools allow you to isolate subjects in your photos and enhance them for improved quality, making it easier to create professional-looking images without the need for third-party apps.

Summary

While these exclusive features may be disappointing for users of older iPhone models, they showcase Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with mobile technology. As part of Apple Intelligence, these advancements are designed to provide a more intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable user experience on the latest iPhone models.

iOS 18.1, which includes these exclusive features, is expected to release in mid to late October. Users of the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and future iPhone 16 models can look forward to unlocking the full potential of their devices with these innovative features.

