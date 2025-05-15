iOS 18.5: Top 20 Features You Can’t Miss!

Apple’s iOS 18.5 introduces a comprehensive set of updates designed to enhance your iPhone experience. With improvements spanning customization, privacy, connectivity, and accessibility, this release caters to a wide range of users. Whether you’re seeking better performance, refined features, or enhanced usability, iOS 18.5 delivers a smarter and more efficient device experience. The video below from iReviews gives us more details on the latest features in iOS 18.5.

Customization and Accessibility

iOS 18.5 offers new ways to personalize your device while improving accessibility for all users, making sure a more inclusive and tailored experience.

– Dynamic Pride Wallpaper: This visually engaging feature changes subtly each time you unlock your phone, celebrating inclusivity while adding a unique aesthetic to your device. It’s a small yet impactful way to make your iPhone feel more personal.

– Enhanced Accessibility Settings: Users now have the option to disable the back tap banner, creating a cleaner and less intrusive interface. This update is particularly beneficial for those who prefer a streamlined experience.

– Mail App Improvements: A toggle for displaying contact photos and a grabber feature to view all mail at once make email management more intuitive. These updates simplify navigation and improve efficiency for frequent email users.

By focusing on personalization and usability, these updates ensure your iPhone feels more aligned with your preferences while remaining user-friendly.

Screen Time Enhancements

Managing device usage becomes more intuitive and effective with the latest Screen Time updates, offering better oversight and control.

– Passcode Attempt Alerts: Notifications now inform you of passcode attempts on managed devices. This feature is particularly useful for parents and administrators, providing greater transparency and security.

– Streamlined Notifications Menu: A dedicated menu for managing Screen Time notifications makes it easier to monitor and adjust usage limits, helping you maintain healthy digital habits.

These enhancements empower users to take control of their screen time, promoting a balanced approach to device usage for individuals and families alike.

Apple Care and Warranty Updates

Apple has revamped its Apple Care interface to make managing your device’s care and support more straightforward.

– Quick Access to Warranty Details: A new banner in the Apple ID settings provides instant access to warranty and device information. This feature eliminates the need to navigate through multiple menus, saving you time.

– Direct Navigation to the Support App: With faster access to the Support app, getting help with your device is now more convenient than ever.

These updates simplify the process of managing your device’s care, making sure you can quickly find the information or assistance you need.

Privacy and Security

Privacy and security remain a cornerstone of iOS 18.5, with updates designed to protect your personal data while maintaining ease of use.

– Recently Deleted Album Changes: The removal of “Recover All” and “Delete All” buttons in the Photos app reduces the risk of accidental data loss. This change reflects Apple’s commitment to safeguarding your information.

These updates reinforce Apple’s dedication to user privacy, making sure your data remains secure without compromising functionality.

Connectivity Improvements

iOS 18.5 introduces significant connectivity enhancements, making sure your device stays reliable and efficient in various scenarios.

– Satellite Messaging in the UK: This feature expands satellite communication capabilities, providing reliable messaging in remote areas.

– Satellite Calling for iPhone 13 Series: Depending on carrier compatibility, this feature extends satellite calling to more devices, enhancing communication options.

– Modem Update: Improved reception and cellular data quality ensure better overall communication reliability.

– CarPlay Enhancements: Better connectivity and performance enhance your in-car experience, making navigation and entertainment smoother.

– Optimized AirDrop: Faster and more stable file transfers make sharing content with others seamless and efficient.

These updates improve both everyday communication and specialized use cases, making sure your device performs reliably when it matters most.

New Features and Updates

iOS 18.5 also introduces a variety of smaller updates that collectively enhance usability across apps and services.

– Apple TV 4K Authentication: Use your iPhone to simplify purchases, adding convenience to your entertainment experience.

– Improved Settings Search: Enhanced search functionality in the Settings app delivers more accurate results, helping you find what you need quickly and effortlessly.

– News App Cooking Feature: A new splash screen highlights culinary content for food enthusiasts, offering a fresh way to explore recipes and cooking tips.

These additions, while varied, contribute to a more seamless and enjoyable experience with iOS, showcasing Apple’s attention to detail in refining its ecosystem.

Refined and Smarter Experience

iOS 18.5 is a well-rounded update that prioritizes customization, privacy, connectivity, and usability. From dynamic wallpapers and enhanced Screen Time controls to improved satellite communication and streamlined app features, this release reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining the user experience. Whether you’re exploring new personalization options or benefiting from performance upgrades, iOS 18.5 ensures your device works smarter and more efficiently, meeting the needs of a diverse user base.

