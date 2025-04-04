iOS 18.4 AirPods Update: Step-by-Step Installation and New Features

Apple has rolled out two new firmware updates for AirPods alongside the release of iOS 18.4. These updates, identified as 7E93 and 7E9, bring a range of enhancements, including improved head gesture recognition, smoother device auto-switching, and support for lossless audio. However, a known issue in iOS 18.4 may prevent some users from successfully updating their AirPods. Below is a detailed look at the updates and features and how you can ensure your AirPods are running the latest firmware in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

What’s New in Firmware Updates 7E93 and 7E9?

The firmware updates are tailored to specific AirPods models, delivering targeted improvements to enhance functionality and user experience. Each update introduces features designed to address common user needs and optimize performance.

Firmware 7E93: This update is compatible with AirPods 4th Generation and AirPods Pro 2 (both USB-C and Lightning versions). Key enhancements include: Refined head gesture recognition: This reduces accidental triggers, ensuring more accurate responses to user commands. Enhanced auto-switching: Provides smoother transitions between paired devices, making multitasking more seamless. Bug fixes and performance optimizations: improve overall stability and reliability for a better listening experience.

This update is compatible with AirPods 4th Generation and AirPods Pro 2 (both USB-C and Lightning versions). Key enhancements include: Firmware 7E9: Designed exclusively for AirPods Max (USB-C), this update introduces advanced audio features, including: Support for lossless audio: It delivers higher-quality sound, ideal for audiophiles and professionals seeking premium audio fidelity. Ultra-low latency: This reduces audio delay, making it particularly beneficial for music production, gaming, and content creation. To use these features, ensure your device is updated to iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS 15.4.

Designed exclusively for AirPods Max (USB-C), this update introduces advanced audio features, including:

Potential Challenges with the Update Process

While these updates offer significant improvements, some users may face challenges during the update process due to a bug in iOS 18.4. This issue can prevent AirPods from automatically receiving the latest firmware. Apple has acknowledged the problem and is expected to release a fix in an upcoming update, likely iOS 18.4.1. In the meantime, users may need to manually update their AirPods to access the new features.

Steps to Manually Update Your AirPods

If your AirPods do not update automatically, you can follow these steps to manually install the firmware:

Ensure your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.4 and connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Plug your iPhone into a power source to maintain sufficient battery during the process. Place your AirPods in their charging case and confirm they are paired with your iPhone. Close the lid of the case. Leave the AirPods undisturbed for at least 30 minutes. Afterward, check the firmware version in the AirPods settings on your iPhone to verify the update.

If the update does not complete successfully, you may need to repeat the process or wait for Apple’s forthcoming fix. Patience is key, as Apple is actively working to resolve the issue.

What to Expect Post-Update

Once updated, your AirPods will benefit from the new features and enhancements introduced in firmware versions 7E93 and 7E9. For AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4th Generation users, improved head gesture recognition and smoother auto-switching will enhance convenience and usability. Meanwhile, AirPods Max users can look forward to a significant upgrade with the addition of lossless audio and ultra-low latency, making these headphones a powerful tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Although some users have reported difficulties with the update process, Apple is closely monitoring the situation and encourages users to report any issues they encounter. These reports help Apple refine future updates and ensure a smoother experience for all users.

By staying informed and following the recommended steps, you can make the most of these firmware updates and enjoy the enhanced capabilities of your AirPods.

