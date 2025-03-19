iOS 18.4 Beta 4: Discovering More Hidden Details

Apple has officially released iOS 18.4 Beta 4, focusing on incremental improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations. While this update does not introduce major new features, it plays a crucial role in preparing for a stable public release, expected in early April. Below is a detailed breakdown of the most notable changes, enhancements, and their potential implications for both users and developers in a new video from Brandon Butch.

Refining Back Tap Functionality

One of the more noticeable changes in this beta is the removal of the banner notification for Back Tap actions. Previously, users could toggle this notification on or off, but the option has now been completely eliminated. This adjustment simplifies the user experience, making sure that Back Tap actions remain discreet and unobtrusive. Although no new gestures or features have been added to Back Tap, this change reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine and streamline existing functionality. By focusing on subtle improvements, Apple continues to enhance usability without introducing unnecessary complexity.

Live Activities and Ultra-Wideband Integration

Live Activities now support background interactions using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, marking a significant enhancement for proximity-based app functionality. This update allows apps with active Live Activities to use UWB for seamless interactions, such as device handoffs or improved spatial awareness. While the full range of practical applications for this feature is still emerging, it opens up intriguing possibilities for developers. For instance, apps could use UWB to enable more intuitive interactions between devices or enhance real-time activity tracking. This enhancement underscores Apple’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies into everyday user experiences.

Notification Center Improvements

Several issues within the Notification Center have been addressed in this update, resulting in a smoother and more intuitive experience. Key fixes include:

Resolving a bug that previously prevented users from scrolling to the bottom of their notifications, making sure full accessibility.

Fixing overlapping timestamps on notifications with image attachments, significantly improving readability.

These adjustments enhance the overall usability of the Notification Center, which remains a critical component of iOS functionality. By addressing these issues, Apple ensures that users can interact with their notifications more efficiently and without unnecessary interruptions.

Enhanced Search and System Settings

The Settings app has received subtle yet meaningful refinements aimed at improving navigation and usability. Search functionality has been enhanced, making it easier to locate specific terms such as “SIM” through better indexing and query handling. Additionally, a bug affecting the “Improve Location Accuracy” toggle has been resolved, making sure that this feature operates as intended. These updates contribute to a more efficient and reliable system settings experience, allowing users to manage their devices with greater ease.

Performance and Battery Stability

Performance benchmarks for iOS 18.4 Beta 4 indicate slight improvements in Geekbench scores compared to the previous beta, reflecting Apple’s ongoing optimization efforts. However, battery life remains consistent with Beta 3, highlighting Apple’s focus on maintaining stability rather than pursuing aggressive performance gains. This balance ensures a dependable experience for beta testers, minimizing disruptions while still delivering incremental improvements. These optimizations are particularly important as the update approaches the Release Candidate phase.

Apple News+ and Interface Adjustments

In the Apple News+ Food section, a small but notable user interface change has been introduced: a colon has been added next to the “Yield” label in recipes. While this tweak may seem minor, it demonstrates Apple’s attention to detail and commitment to clarity. Such refinements, though subtle, contribute to a polished and user-friendly experience. These adjustments reflect Apple’s broader philosophy of continuous improvement, even in areas that may initially appear insignificant.

Compatibility Challenges with Apple Vision Pro

For developers working with Apple Vision Pro, a known issue persists in Beta 4. Apps may launch with a black screen on older beta versions, potentially disrupting testing and development workflows. Staying updated with the latest beta releases is essential to avoid these challenges and ensure compatibility. This issue highlights the importance of keeping development environments aligned with Apple’s latest updates, particularly when working with innovative technologies like Vision Pro.

System Stability and Bug Fixes

Beyond specific feature updates, iOS 18.4 Beta 4 places a strong emphasis on overall system stability. By addressing issues across various components, Apple aims to deliver a more reliable and consistent operating system. These refinements are particularly critical as the update nears the Release Candidate phase, where stability and performance take precedence. For users and developers alike, these improvements reinforce Apple’s commitment to providing a dependable iOS experience.

Release Timeline and Anticipations

The Release Candidate for iOS 18.4 is expected to follow Beta 4, with a public release likely in early April. Apple may extend the RC phase or introduce additional RC builds if necessary, depending on the results of ongoing testing. This timeline aligns with Apple’s typical beta testing process, making sure that the final version meets the company’s high-quality standards before reaching the broader user base. As anticipation builds for the official launch, users and developers can look forward to a stable and refined update that prioritizes reliability and usability.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



