iOS 18.3 Beta 1: Don’t Install It! (Here’s Why)

The first beta of iOS 18.3 has arrived, but it’s not all good news for eager users hoping to get a glimpse of the latest features and improvements. While this early release introduces a small new feature, it is overshadowed by significant bugs and performance issues that make it a risky choice for daily use. If you’re considering installing iOS 18.3 Beta 1, it’s crucial to weigh the potential benefits against the drawbacks before making a decision. The video below from iReviews explains why it may we worth holding off installing the iOS 18.3 beta.

What’s New: Call Blocking Feature

iOS 18.3 Beta 1 brings a minor yet useful addition to the table: the ability to block unknown numbers directly from the call screen. This feature streamlines the process of managing unwanted calls, providing users with a more intuitive way to block interruptions and maintain their privacy. By allowing users to quickly and easily block unknown callers, Apple aims to enhance the overall user experience and give users more control over their communication.

However, while this enhancement is undoubtedly convenient, it’s important to note that it’s not a groundbreaking change. Many third-party apps and services already offer similar call-blocking functionality, and the addition of this feature to the native iOS experience may not be enough to justify the risks associated with installing a beta release.

Major Bugs and Glitches

Unfortunately, iOS 18.3 Beta 1 is plagued by numerous bugs that can significantly disrupt your device’s functionality. These issues can cause frustration and hinder productivity, making it difficult to rely on your iPhone for smooth, everyday performance. Some of the most notable problems include:

Dark Mode Inconsistencies: Users have reported that Dark Mode doesn’t work consistently across the operating system, with some icons and UI elements failing to adapt properly to the darker color scheme. This creates a disjointed and visually unappealing experience, particularly for those who prefer Dark Mode for its sleek appearance and potential battery-saving benefits.

Camera App Failures: One of the most critical issues in iOS 18.3 Beta 1 is the camera app's tendency to display a black screen, rendering it unusable. This problem extends to third-party apps that rely on the camera, posing a significant challenge for users who depend on their devices for photography, video recording, or other camera-related tasks.

Slower App Loading Times: Users have noticed that apps, especially the Settings app, take considerably longer to load in this beta release. This delay can be particularly frustrating when you need to quickly access settings or troubleshoot other issues, as it adds unnecessary waiting time to even the most basic tasks.

Reduced Touchscreen Responsiveness: Another common complaint among beta testers is that the touchscreen is less responsive than in previous versions of iOS. Users often need to tap or gesture multiple times for their input to register, making even routine tasks feel tedious and time-consuming.

Performance: A Mixed Bag

In terms of overall performance, iOS 18.3 Beta 1 shows a slight decline compared to its predecessor, iOS 18.2. Benchmark tests indicate a minor dip in performance metrics, suggesting that this version may not be fully optimized yet. While the performance drop may not be noticeable in everyday use, it’s worth considering for users who rely on their devices for demanding tasks or resource-intensive applications.

On a positive note, battery performance appears to remain stable in this beta release, which is somewhat unusual for early software iterations. This stability is a welcome surprise, as beta versions often come with reduced battery life due to unoptimized code and background processes. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this singular advantage does not outweigh the numerous other shortcomings present in iOS 18.3 Beta 1.

Should You Install It?

Given the limited new features and the abundance of unresolved bugs, the short answer is no. iOS 18.3 Beta 1 simply isn’t worth the risk for most users. The potential benefits of the call-blocking feature are overshadowed by the various issues that can negatively impact your device’s performance and usability.

Moreover, Apple’s winter break means that a follow-up Beta 2 release is likely several weeks away, leaving these problems unaddressed for an extended period. If you rely on your iPhone for daily tasks, communication, or work-related activities, the drawbacks of this beta far outweigh any potential gains.

For now, the wisest course of action is to wait for future updates that address these concerns. Beta versions, by their very nature, are experimental and prone to bugs and instability. iOS 18.3 Beta 1 serves as a stark reminder of why caution is paramount when considering the installation of early software releases.

By holding off on installing this beta, you can ensure a more stable, reliable, and enjoyable experience once these issues are resolved in subsequent updates. In the meantime, it’s best to stick with the current stable release of iOS and keep an eye out for news on future improvements and bug fixes.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



