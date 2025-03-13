iOS 18.3.2: Unlock Hidden Potential – 5 Things to Do Right Away

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.3.2, a minor but crucial update aimed at addressing security vulnerabilities and resolving bugs. While it does not introduce new features, this update is essential for maintaining your device’s security, performance, and compatibility. To ensure you get the most out of this update, here are five important actions to take right after installing iOS 18.3.2 in a new video from iReviews.

1. Review Apple Intelligence Settings

iOS 18.3.2 automatically re-enables Apple Intelligence, a feature that uses machine learning to enhance your device’s functionality. Even if you had previously turned it off, this update resets the setting, which could affect your device’s performance or resource usage depending on your preferences.

To manage this setting, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence .

> . If you prefer manual control over automated processes or wish to conserve resources, you can disable it again.

This step is particularly important for users who value customization and want to maintain control over their device’s behavior.

2. Update Carrier Settings

Carrier settings updates are often overlooked but are critical for making sure reliable connectivity. These updates can enhance call quality, data performance, and overall network stability.

To check for updates, navigate to Settings > General > About .

> > . If an update is available, a prompt will appear to install it.

Keeping your carrier settings up to date ensures your device operates optimally on your network, reducing the likelihood of dropped calls or slow data speeds.

3. Check Battery Health

With iOS 18.3.2, Apple has recalibrated battery health metrics to provide a more accurate assessment of your battery’s condition. This recalibration may result in a lower displayed battery percentage, but it reflects a more precise evaluation of your battery’s health.

To view your battery health, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging .

> > . If your battery health is below 80%, Apple recommends considering a replacement to maintain performance and prevent unexpected shutdowns.

Regularly monitoring your battery health helps extend your device’s lifespan and ensures consistent performance, especially for users who rely heavily on their devices.

4. Update Your Apps

App compatibility is essential after any iOS update. Developers frequently release updates to address bugs and optimize their apps for the latest iOS version, making sure a seamless user experience.

Open the App Store , tap your profile icon, and check for available updates.

, tap your profile icon, and check for available updates. For convenience, enable automatic app updates in the App Store settings.

Updating your apps minimizes the risk of crashes, performance issues, or compatibility problems, allowing you to take full advantage of the latest iOS improvements.

5. Enable Automatic Software Updates

To stay ahead of future updates, including critical security patches, allowing automatic software updates is a proactive measure. This ensures your device remains secure and optimized without requiring manual intervention.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update, then toggle on Automatic Updates.

By allowing this feature, you reduce your exposure to vulnerabilities and ensure your device is always running the latest software, saving you time and effort in the long run.

Maximizing the Benefits of iOS 18.3.2

Although iOS 18.3.2 may appear to be a minor update, its role in enhancing your device’s security, performance, and compatibility cannot be overstated. By taking these five steps—managing Apple Intelligence settings, updating carrier configurations, checking battery health, updating apps, and allowing automatic updates—you can ensure your device remains secure, efficient, and ready for future updates. Staying proactive with these measures helps you maintain a seamless and optimized iOS experience.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on iOS 18.3.2 update that you might find useful.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals